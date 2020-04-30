IXONIA
Alvin C. Gunderson
March 29, 1927 — April 25, 2020
Alvin C. Gunderson, 93, of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit. Alvin Clayton Gunderson was born on March 29, 1927, in Melrose, the son of Albert and Christine (nee Hillique) Gunderson. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
On May 20, 1950, he married Clara “Carrie” Bankert at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. She preceded him in death in 1995. Alvin had been employed with the Milwaukee Railroad for 19 years. He then worked as a mail carrier for the Oconomowoc Post Office for 23 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Oconomowoc American Legion.
Alvin was an active dartball player for years. He loved polka music, going to polka dances and festivals. His hobby was collecting postage stamps. Alvin is survived by his three children, Karen Patterson of Watertown, Douglas (Laurene) Gunderson of Oconomowoc and Cindy (Randy) Piskula of Ixonia; grandchildren, Aaron, Adam and Christine Patterson, Miles and Kevin Gunderson, Amanda Coppernoll, Randy (Nikki), Ben (Lauren) and Bruce Piskula; 11 great-grandchildren, Layla, Jacqueline, Hunter and Angelina Patterson, Kenzie Coppernoll, Robert, Noah, Jackson, Charlotte, Mason and Shane Piskula; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Carrie; two sisters; one brother, and his loving fiancee, Mary Lentz. He was the last member of his immediate family.
A private family gathering will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown, 920-261-2218, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.