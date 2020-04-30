WAUKESHA
Alyce M. Nelson
July 25, 1941 — April 28, 2020
Alyce M. Nelson, 78, of Waukesha, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born July 25, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Russell and Beatrice (nee Nobiel) Walders. On June 24, 1961, she married David Nelson at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church in Hales Corners.
Due to the current health crisis, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call 262-547-4035. Visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave an online tribute message.