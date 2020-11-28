WAUKESHA
Amy E. Nelson
Jan. 24, 1931 — Nov. 25, 2020
Amy E. Nelson a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away and was reunited with her husband and daughters on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 89.
She was born in Tomah on January 24, 1931, the daughter of Robert and Minna (nee Gruen) Burkhalter.
Amy was united in marriage to Maynard Nelson in Rockford, IL, on July 3, 1948; he preceded her in death on July 23, 2009. She worked for 25 years as an inspector at Waukesha Rubber Company. Amy was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Waukesha. She loved working in her yard and especially liked tending to her flowers. Amy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Terri (Dave) Grochowski of Greenfield, Michael Malison of St. Francis, Jeffery Malison of Hartland, Danielle Shaltis of Waukesha, Amy (Zachary) Walters of Waukesha, and David Helser of Hartland; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Ila (Lloyd) Moe along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Maynard, she was preceded in death by her daughters Malinda Malison and Deborah Helser, and her siblings, Ada, Arley, Gilda and Merlen.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the noon funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Entombment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Amy’s name are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th Street, #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Face masks or coverings are required for the visitation, and CDC social distancing guidelines need to be followed out of respect for everyone’s safety.
