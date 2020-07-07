It is with great sadness that the family of Amy Jo Schwalenberg announces her passing on June 29, 2020, at the age of 56 years.
Amy will be lovingly remembered by her two siblings, Todd (Kris) Schwalenberg and Jenny Lavine; her nieces and nephews, Alex, Abi, Gabbie, Lindsay, Jillian and Jack; and extended family and friends.
Amy was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Donna.
Funeral services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah, on Thursday, July 16. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. with mass immediately after.