WAUKESHA
Andrew (‘Andy’) Evelons Sr.
March 13, 1941 — Oct. 20, 2020
Andrew (“Andy”) Evelons Sr., born in Riga, Lativa, and a longtime resident of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020, with his family by his side at the age of 79. He was the loving husband of Donna (Steffen) of 55 years, and father of Tammy Evelons, Andy Scott Jr. (Misty) Evelons and Tracy (Neil) Koppelman, all of Waukesha. He was a fraternal twin to Karlis (Diane) Evelons of Hitchcock, Texas. He leaves behind many dear family and friends.
Andy was a graduate of Waukesha South Class of 1960. He met and married the love of his life, Donna Steffen, on January, 9, 1965. He graduated from West Allis Vocational School and had a long and enjoyable career as a sheet metal worker, Local 18, and retired from Holming Company after 43 years.
After retirement, Andy enjoyed working as a welder for Huge Haul in Big Bend and then delivery driver for NDX Saber in Waukesha.
Andy enjoyed classic cars, especially his 1956 Ford F100 known as the “Red Rocket,” the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and NASCAR. He also enjoyed being a member of the Waukesha Olde Car Club.
Andy’s love for his cowboy boots, infectious smile and silly sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Andy had many favorite quotes and sayings but the family wanted to share one of his most shared “I’ll catch ya next time.”
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Osvalds and Erna Evelons.
A celebration of Andy’s life will be held at a future date. The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses and doctors at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for all their care, love and support.
A celebration of Andy's life will be held at a future date. The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses and doctors at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for all their care, love and support.