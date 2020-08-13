IXONIA
Andrew James Vollmer
Oct. 12, 1944 — July 24, 2020
Andrew James Vollmer of Ixonia passed to eternal life Friday, July 24, 2020, at age 75 years.
He was the beloved husband of Judith (nee Prasser); dear father of Michael Vollmer, Michelle Vollmer and Mary (Bob) Hagen; loving grandfather of Katelynn (Bob Dewitt) Hagen and Stephanie Hagen. He was the brother-in-law of Joan (James) Tyborski, Timothy (Donna), Rev. Jeff and John (Tiffany) Prasser and also is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (IHM Campus, 1212 S. 117th St., West Allis) from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon. Interment St. Catherine of Alexandria Cemetery. He was a retired employee of the Oconomowoc School District. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice — Oconomowoc appreciated.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, West Allis, is serving the family. For more information, call 414-546-4342 or visit www.bvfh.net.