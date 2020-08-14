WAUKESHA
Andrew Mark Wapp Sr.
April 13, 1939 - July 18, 2020
Andrew Mark Wapp Sr. of Waukesha died July 18, 2020. Andy is the son of Wilard and Ruth Wapp, born April 13, 1939, in Waukesha.
Andy was a truck driver and loved traveling around the country.
Andy will be sadly missed by his daughter, Harriet Hoffer; granddaughters Trista Hoffer and Jessica Wapp; grandson Andrew Wapp III; great-grandsons Francisco, Antonio and Jonathan; daughter-in-law Sylvia Wapp; son-in-law Vinit Gupta; sisters Melicent Hillsman and Susan Boulch; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Cynda Gupta, son Andrew Wapp Jr., grandson David Wapp, his parents Willard and Ruth Wapp, and his siblings Louise, Willard, Myrtle, Louis and Douglas.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. August 16 at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, continued after at Buchner Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Harriet Hoffer, 133 S. West Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.