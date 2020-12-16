NEW BERLIN
Angelina Zizzo
March 1, 1935 - Dec. 12, 2020
Angelina Zizzo of New Berlin died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Elizabeth Residence at the age of 85. She was born on March 1, 1935, in Porticello, Sicily, the daughter of Luigi and Pietra (nee Sanfilippo) Mistretta.
On July 23, 1953, she married Dominic F. Zizzo in Porticello, Sicily. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2014. Angelina’s hobbies included design and sewing her own dresses. She would also make children’s play clothes for the family. Angelina loved cooking authentic Italian dishes while listening to Italian music, mostly on Sunday afternoons.
She was married to Dominic for 61 years. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her children Louis (Hilda) Zizzo of Peosta, Iowa, and Thomas A. Zizzo of Franklin. Dear grandmother of DesirŽ (Edward) Sommers, Alexander, Kali, Nic, and Sara, and great-grandmother of Damien, Hunter and Delilah. She is further survived by her son-in-law Vincent Smith, sister Anna (Jack) Szukalski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Roseanne A. Zizzo-Smith and sister Grace (Alberto) Tarantino.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19, from 12 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 Highway 59, Waukesha. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials in Angelina’s name are appreciated to Mayo Clinic - Dementia Research.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home will be following strict social distancing protocols.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.