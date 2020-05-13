WAUKESHA
Angeline M. Auman
Aug. 25, 1953 — May 10, 2020
Angeline M. Auman, age 66, of Waukesha, formerly Greenwood/Willard, found eternal peace on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at House of the Dove in Marshfield. A Celebration of Life will be held by family at a later date.
Angeline was born on August 25, 1953; she was the daughter of Frank Jr. and Rose Auman. She attended Greenwood High School and graduated in the Class of 1972. She was employed at different manufacturing plants before joining Alloy Products Corporation in Waukesha, January of 1978, where she was employed for 29 years before retiring in August of 2007.
She enjoyed playing a game of pool, taking motorcycle rides, and going to small festivals. She loved music, art, taking walks and curling up with a good book, but most of all she loved being with family and friends.
Angie is survived by her siblings, Mary Ann Lesar of Loyal, Bernice LaMarr of Neillsville, Nancy Auman of Racine, Jerry (Marilyn) Auman of Willard, Lynda Villapando of Spencer, Elaine (Robert) Langreck of Spencer, Rosalie Auman of Spencer, Debbie Auman of Waukesha area and David Auman of Willard; and her 10 nieces and nephews, Laura (Bernie) Kolano, Dean Lesar, Dean (Tammy) LaMarr, Gene LaMarr, Pat Villapando, Mike Villapando, Brian (Jamie) Langreck, Brenda Johnson, Beth (Mark) Schmitt and Bradley (Stacey) Langreck. She is further survived by many great-nieces and -nephews and multiple great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Jr. and Rose Auman; her brother, Robert “Bobby” Auman; and her brothers-in-law, Harv LaMarr, Louie Lesar and Darrel Wejner.
Ang wrote the following special note before she passed: “Special thank you to Sammy Lander whom I love dearly and for all you have done and to my stepdaughters, Marley (Anson) Berberich and Jillian Lander and step-grandson, Atticus Berberich. With all my love, Ang.”
Our deepest gratitude to the staff at House of the Dove and Brooke at Ascension Home Hospice for all of the amazing care and compassion you gave Angie in her final days, especially during this difficult time of restrictions.
Angeline’s arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.