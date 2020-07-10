WAUKESHA
Angelo ‘Pepino’ Llanas
Oct. 1, 1927 — July 8, 2020
Angelo “Pepino” Llanas of Waukesha passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital-Elmbrook Campus at the age of 92. He was born in Lockhart, Texas, on October 1, 1927, the son of Amador and Rosa (nee Balandran) Llanas. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. On November 29, 1947, he married Juanita (nee Gamez) Llanas; she preceded him in death on December 15, 2005.
Pepino was a very social person and enjoyed talking with people, especially while working out at the YMCA.
He loved spending time at the Tessman Pumpkin Farm and visiting his family in Texas. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be missed by his children Ronald (Kathryn) Llanas, Delia (Jose R.) Mata, Sylvia Llanas and Melinda Llanas. Beloved grandfather of Theresa Stefanowski, Melissa (Carl) Tessman, Angela (Brian) Gross, Amy Llanas, Katie Llanas and Joe M. (Tracy) Mata and greatgrandfather of Brian Gross II, Silas Ronald Stefanowski and Gabriella Maria Tessman. He is further survived by his siblings Mary Marquez, Jane Marchan, Susie (Santos) Gomez, Pablo Llanas, Inez (Carmen) Llanas and Charlie Llanas; his family in Texas; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his wife, Juanita, he was preceded in death by his siblings Socorro Llanas Torres, Josefina Llanas, Fidela Ybarra, Cristobal, Juan, Pedro, Isidro and Walter Llanas.
Visitation will take place Tuesday, July 14, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Randle- Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at 12 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to the family are appreciated. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elmbrook Campus Fifth Floor staff for all their wonderful care of Angelo.
Please note, CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged.
Please remain outside until you are invited to enter.
Please wear a face mask or covering for everyone’s protection. Thank you.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.