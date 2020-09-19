WAUKESHA
Ann E. Beer
1943 — 2020
Ann E. Beer (nee Morris) of Waukesha passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 77 years. She was the beloved wife of Burt for almost 49 years, and loving mother of Laura (Greg) Janson, Leslie (Ken) Raymer, Paul Kohler and Michael (Rebecca) Beer. She was dear sister-in-law of Janice (Fred) Koch. Ann is loved and missed by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; the glue that held the family together.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at a later date.
