Anne Helen (Somers) Hinca
May 10, 1927 - Nov. 1, 2020
On November 1, 2020, at the age of 93, Anne began her journey home to our Lord surrounded by family.
She was the beloved wife of Karol F. of 46 years and loving mom to Carol, Robert, William (Connie), Frank (Michelle), Thomas (Michaeleen) and Cynthia. A loving and proud grandmother to Joel (Laura), Ryan (Melissa), Curtis (Brittany), Edward, Peter, Malia, Liliana, Teresa, Marcellino, Dominic, Lauren, Alexandria and great-grandmother to Lydia.
A private Mass and family gathering will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waukesha.
Anne was born in Milwaukee, and was a resident of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Phoenix, Ariz. She was a devout Catholic, a graduate of Messmer High School, and a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols, Wreath 93 for many years. She was also a member of the choir at St. James Catholic Church in Mukwonago.
Anne loved to dance, listen to the ‘big bands’ and country music, garden, walk, bake, cook, sew, camp, travel, play Bingo and cards. She treasured her time with her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Oak Hill Terrace staff, Virginia Health and Rehabilitation Center staff, Dr. Jolanta Pentala and Waukesha Memorial Hospital doctors, nurses and staff for the wonderful care they provided Anne over the years.
A future celebration of Anne's life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial be made in Anne's name to your local Alzheimer's Association.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.
May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face; the rain fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.