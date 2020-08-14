PEWAUKEE
Anne Marie Jonas
June 26, 1959 — Aug 12, 2020
Anne Marie Jonas, age 61 of Pewaukee, passed away at her home, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 26, 1959 to Daren and Grace (nee: Richter) Dennis.
Anne Marie was a 1977 graduate of Catholic Memorial High School and a longtime member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was employed at Kensington Care as a manager in the medical records department. She loved gardening and all animals, especially elephants. She loved cooking and enjoyed making many arts and craft items for her beloved family. On July 26, 1980, she married Richard “Rich” W. Jonas, he preceded her in death on November 2, 2016.
She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters: Rebecca (Brian) Ratzlaff of Sussex; Emily Jonas of Barwick, GA and her dear mother, Grace Dennis of Waukesha. She is further survived by her siblings, Cedric (Sabrina) Dennis of Brookfield; Karen Dennis of Waukesha; Stephen (Marri’ann) Dennis of Pittsfield, MA; Andrew Dennis, Spokane, WA; Matthew Dennis of Anchorage, AK; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Rich, she was preceded in death by her father, Daren Dennis.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Visitation will continue Wednesday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Hwy 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, masks or face coverings will be required at both the funeral home and church, social distancing will be observed and hand sanitizer will be provided.
