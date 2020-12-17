Anthony (Anch) John Gramling
March 19, 1944 - Dec. 16, 2020
Anch was born in Syracuse, N.Y., to William and Helen Gramling on March 19, 1944.
He passed peacefully at home in Waukesha on December 16, 2020, with his wife of 35 years by his side, Lesley Gramling.
Anch is survived by his wife, Lesley, and children Bradley Drake (Suzanne DeBrozzo) and Betsy Drake (Mark) Weiss. He is further survived by his grandchildren Jessica and Kyra Drake, Taylor and Dawson Weiss; sisters Victoria (Tori) and Ottilie (Tut) Gramling (Dan Dingmann); and sisters-in-law, Pat and Carol; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Helen, and brothers David and Peter.
A family celebration of life will be held privately.