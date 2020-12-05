WAUWATOSA
Anthony ‘Tony’ C. Salvadori
Anthony “Tony” C. Salvadori of Wauwatosa passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at age 83 from complications with COVID-19. He suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in his later years. He loved going for walks, playing piano and organ, and chess.
Tony is survived by his two daughters Celeste (Scott) Derse and Carina Salvadori (Chris Salani). He was also the brother of Larry (Jeanne) Salvadori. Tony was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gema M. Salvadori. Tony was also preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Irma Salvadori, and brother, William Salvadori.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m., until time of Service at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.