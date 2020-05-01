MILWAUKEE
Antonia T. Zmudzinski
July 25, 1926 — April 8, 2020
Antonia T. Zmudzinski, 93, of Milwaukee, passed away on April 8, 2020, at Oak Hill Terrace in Waukesha. Antonia is survived by five children: Anthony, Cynthia (Andrew) Talaga, Timothy (Rachel) Zmudzinski, Thomas, and Claudia (Keith) Miller; one sister, Agnes (Herb)
Krause; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Tona will be reunited with her oldest son, Stanley Zinn, who passed away in December 2011.
A private family gathering will be held in July at Pinelawn Cemetery.
A big thank-you to the staff at Oak Hills Terrace and Vitas Hospice staff, particularly Jackie, RN, and Karin, CNA.