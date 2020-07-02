MUKWONAGO
Arlene Agnes Duve
Arlene Agnes Duve, age 85, of Mukwonago, formerly Waterford, died June 30, 2020, at LindenGrove.
A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, S66-W14325 Janesville Road, Muskego, with a service starting at 10 a.m. followed by burial at 11:30 a.m. at Arlington Park Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th St., Greenfield. Mealy Funeral Home of Waterford is serving the family. For information, call 262-534 2233 or visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.