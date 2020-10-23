Arlene Ann Hoppe (nee Gunderson)
Feb. 5, 1940 — Oct. 14, 2020
Arlene Ann Hoppe (nee Gunderson), age 80, of Sussex, passed away October 14, 2020, when she lost her battle with cancer.
Arlene was born February 5, 1940, and grew up in Wauwatosa and lived in Hubertus, where she raised her sons. She worked at Friess Lake School for many years before she became a home health care provider.
Beloved wife of Raymond Hoppe. Loving mother of Chris Julien, grandmother of Nicole Julien and Leah Julien, great-grandmother of Ryan Julien. She also has four stepchildren, Rick Page, Debra Behrendt (Gary), Kim O’Brien (Mark) and Vicki Anderson (Brian); seven step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren. Arlene will be missed by many relatives and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her sons Scott Julien and Robbie Julien, her parents, two sisters and her brother.
She will be forever in our hearts.