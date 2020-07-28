Arthur G. Schlafer
Arthur G. Schlafer, age 72, of the Town of Lisbon, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee.
Art was born in Waukesha to Dorothy M. (nee Winkelman) and Wesley E. Schlafer. He was united in marriage to Deborah L. Pitsch on September 26, 1981, in Hartland. He began farming at the age of 16 on the family farm and farmed until his last day. He was incredibly dedicated to his family and the farm. Art had a vision and passion for repurposing and creating practically anything. He could fix anything and enjoyed building and restoring tractors, trucks, and truck hoists. Art will be remembered by his care for others, from making sure everyone was fed, gifting Christmas presents to children every year, and giving his loved one’s memorable nicknames.
Art is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Deborah; loving children, Patricia (Adam) Bruckbauer, Marie Taylor, and Arthur (Ricky Santos) Schlafer; treasured grandchildren, Elliott, Max, and Kenley Bruckbauer, and Alex Taylor; dear siblings, Ralph Schlafer, Darlene (Joe) Pillsbury, Jeanette (John) Rehlinger, Geraldine (Dale) Martin, Beverly (Jim) Von Rueden, and Lois Henning; dear mother-in-law, Lucille Krapfl; and dear siblings-inlaw, Betty Jane Schlafer, Linda (Joe) Herrick, Brian
(Susie) Pitsch, Sandy Pitsch, and David Schramm. He is further survived by his right-hand man and nephew, Brian Schlafer, many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Gilbert Krapfl; brother, Ron Schlafer; and nephew, Ben Henning.
A memorial service for Art will be held Saturday, August 1, at 2:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Arthur are appreciated to the Christmas Clearing Council, P.O. Box 791, Pewaukee, WI 53072, or to your local food pantry.
