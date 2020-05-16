WAUKESHA
Audrey Jean Randa
July 28, 1930 — Feb. 26, 2020
Audrey Jean Randa (nee Schmidt) entered eternal life February 26, 2020, at the age of 89, where she was united with her husband Jim, of 70 years, and her daughters Margaret, Carol, and Kathy.
Audrey is survived by her loving son James (Connie) and her beloved grandchildren Thomas and David Bauman, Dr. Kristin and Catherine Randa, Heidi and Hollie Rickert, James and Robert Koebler. She is also survived by 14 precious great-grandchildren.
She leaves a thank you to all who helped her, with a special thank you to her son Jim, who did so very much for her for many years.
Private interment.
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.