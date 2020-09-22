WAUKESHA
Audrey Key Arnold
Jan. 22, 1935 — Sept. 17, 2020
Audrey Arnold, a lifelong resident of Waukesha, died September 17, 2020, of leukemia at the age of 85. She is survived by her sons, Thane Arnold and Devon (Joanne) Arnold; granddaughter Alyssa (Kyle) Schaumann; grandson, Trevor (Melissa) Arnold; great-granddaughter Ellie Arnold; niece Lisa Key; dear friend of 73 years, Jean Long; and many friends old and new.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; brother John Key; and friend and mentor, Marge Schliesman.
Audrey enjoyed singing, music, dancing, reading, art, decorating, sewing, good conversation, a sense of humor, people, car trips, beauty in many forms and nature. She belonged to LIR Singers, the Tuesday Thinkers book club and with her husband, Foot Notes Dance Club.
“During my life, I have met many people, teachers, friends, mentors and colleagues who have greatly enhanced my life. I am grateful to them.”
There will be no services and no memorials are requested. Audrey will be cremated and scattered to the wind amongst her beloved trees.
The End!