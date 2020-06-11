EAGLE
Audrey M. Blom
May 21, 1922 — June 9, 2020
Audrey M. Blom, 98, of Eagle, left her earthly home for heaven on June 9, 2020. Audrey was born on May 21, 1922, in the Town of Greenfield, the daughter of Jacob and Clara (Stern) Nolte.
Audrey grew up in Greenfield and graduated from West Milwaukee High School. After high school, Audrey faithfully served her country in World War II as a member of the United States Coast Guard — SPARS. On June 28, 1945, Audrey married the love of her life, Theodore (Ted) Blom. Ted also served in World War II in the U.S. Air Corps as a pilot. Ted and Audrey were blessed with six loving children. The couple moved out to Eagle in the 1950s and lived and worked together until Ted’s untimely passing on November 14, 1963. After Ted’s death, Audrey remained in Eagle, and continued to raise her younger children. For many years, she was employed by E.G. Artz, Inc. in Butler as a bookkeeper. She was strong, capable and hardworking and made sure all her children had what they needed and were loved. Audrey’s quiet strength was one of her defining characteristics and she instilled the values of hard work and good character in her children. Audrey became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Prairie in 1956 and remained an active member there for as long as she could (well into her 90s). Her faith was very important to her. She had a servant’s heart and displayed this in a few different ways. She drove countless people to church, was an active volunteer at Bethesda Lutheran Communities for many years, and was involved in many activities at St. John’s. Audrey lived a full life and her family takes comfort in the fact that she is in heaven.
Audrey is survived by her six children, Eric (Anne) Blom of Milwaukee, Diane (Dan) Krudop of Deerfield, Ill., Keith (Ruth) Blom of Allen, Texas, Bonnie Blom of Milwaukee, Sally (Dan Richart) Blom of Murphy, N.C., and Elsbeth (Russ) Radowicz of East Troy; her loving grandchildren, Becky (Peter) Schroder, Margaret (Josh) Roslik and Joe Blom; Leah (Mike) Fulton and Nathan (Kathy Hui) Krudop; Shannon Blom and Sara Blom; and Briana Radowicz and Collin Radowicz; and her loving great-grandchildren, Jack, Theodore, Elliott, Niels, Cole, Leela, Cora, Haleigh, Hunter, Max and Sam. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; her dear husband, Ted; and her sisters, Elsbeth, Hertha, Ellen, Ethel and their spouses.
The family would like to give a special thanks to St. Croix Hospice as well as the staff of Brolen Park, East Troy, for the loving care they provided Audrey.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy may consider a donation to Bethesda Lutheran Communities or St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Prairie.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Prairie. The Rev. Daniel Torkelson will officiate. Military rites will follow the service at the church. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Audrey will be laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery in Greenfield following all activities at the church.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra, 262-594-2442, is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.