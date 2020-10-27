GARDNER, KAN.
Barbara Ann Neddersen
March 22, 1944 — Oct. 20, 2020
Barbara Ann Neddersen, 76, of Gardner, Kan., and formerly of Waukesha, passed away at her home with family present Oct. 20, 2020.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143rd St., Olathe, KS with Rosary at 12 noon. A Mass of Christian Burial follows at 12:30 p.m. Services and Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Waukesha, at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the scholarship fund for Waukesha Catholic Schools. Arrangements are by Bruce Funeral Home of Gardner, KS (913-856-7111). Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome. com. Barbara was born March 22, 1944, in Milwaukee, to Francis J. and Anne (Yetka) Krzyzaniak. She grew up in Milwaukee where she graduated from St. John’s Cathedral High School. Barbara graduated with an RN degree from Mount Sinai Nursing School. She married Thomas G. Neddersen on Aug. 13, 1966, in Milwaukee. They lived in Waukesha before moving to Gardner in June of 2013 to be near family. Barbara worked for many hospitals in the Waukesha area, retiring in 2002. She helped start St. Joseph Medical Clinic, a free clinic to help anyone in need. Barbara was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church of Olathe, Kan., and Divine Mercy Catholic Church of Gardner, Kan. She will be missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Karen Krzyzaniak; brother, Kenneth Krzyzaniak; and daughter-in-law, Maria Neddersen. Barbara is survived by her husband, of Gardner, Kan.; children, John and wife Robyn Neddersen of Gardner, Kan., Robert and wife Bernadette Neddersen of LaJolla, Calif., Cheri Neddersen of Brooklyn, Wis., and Michelle and husband Bryan Boon of Waukesha; niece, Chris Dorner; sister-in-law, Carol Stark; and 14 grandchildren.
