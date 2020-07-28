WAUKESHA
Barbara Ann Tanis
Nov. 21, 1948 — July 23, 2020
Barbara Ann Tanis, 71, of Waukesha, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Harvey, Ill., on Nov. 21, 1948, to Charles and Lois (nee Scott) Tanis.
Barbara had a heart of gold. As a longtime foster mother she fought for kids she never even knew. She was very involved in the Menkes community. Every time a Menkes angel gained their wings, she let the world know. She dedicated her life to helping people and being a voice for those that didn’t have a voice. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother and will be missed by everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Annie, and sons, Tho and Robert. She was a grandmother to Ariel, Ariana, Jessica, Pauline, Yvette, Genius, Sandy and Julianne. She is further survived by her sisters and brother, Susan (Bill Holdorf Jr.) Tanis, C. Scott (Jane) Tanis, Beth (Bill) Tanis-Durkin, and nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Justin, and grandson, Amarion.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. A private funeral service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to themenkesfoundation. org or to St. Williams Catholic Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.