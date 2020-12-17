WAUKESHA
Barbara R. Behrens
June 30, 1946 - Dec. 7, 2020
Barbara R. Behrens of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 74. She was born on June 30, 1946, the daughter of Kenneth R. and Irene (nee Hedtcke) Kormann.
On November 6, 1965, she married Michael Behrens. Barb enjoyed spending time with family and friends at local music festivals. She was never one to shy away from the dance floor. She enjoyed going to car shows. Barb would bring people in with her big heart and smile. She loved to play pranks on her family that would get everyone laughing. Most of all Barb loved being around her family and friends enjoying life to its fullest.
Barb is survived by her three children, Jim (Nichole) Behrens, Lori (John) Fueston and Michael Behrens. She was a proud grandma to Jackie and MJ Behrens, Chynelle Jones, Josh (Ashley) and Taylor (Abby) Fueston and great-grandma to Allie and Bentley Fueston.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael on April 5, 2007.
Burial will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsion Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.