Barbara Schuster
July 17, 1932 — Dec. 4, 2020
Barbara Schuster (Ms. Shoe), born July 17, 1932, passed away at home surrounded by love on December 4, 2020. She is survived by her four children: Mary Schuster (Dave Halper), Kathy Schuster-MacDonald, Pat (Becky) Schuster, and Casey (Ivan Pimienta) Schuster; seven grandchildren: David (Nicole Carlin) Schuster, Scotland and Eric Steele, Ian MacDonald, Keegan Faherty, Charlie and Lorelei Pimienta; and 2 great-grandchildren, Wade and Redding Schuster. She is survived by her brothers, Topper (Candy) Enters and Steve (Terri) Enters, and her sister Karen (John) Reimer and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Preceded in death by her brother John and her mother Bernadette.
Barb was lucky to find her way to a job that she truly loved — being a teacher. She taught sixth grade at Summit Elementary School for many years (1973-2002) with her beloved colleagues and partners in crime — Jan, Phil and Alice. Barb was a lifelong, voracious reader. She imparted her passion for reading and learning to her students — our family has frequently had the delightful experience of meeting former students who share their stories of Ms. Shoe’s influence on their life.
During the summers, she would transform into her alter ego, “Nature Nell” (with her pals Milt and Chuck) — to teach nature science. Barb helped introduce hundreds of young people to the wonders of local nature, including the Scuppernong trail, Horicon Marsh, Parfrey’s Glen, and Poynette nature center. If you were ever lucky enough to take a car ride around Wisconsin with Barb, you were sure to learn about glacier drumlins, fossils, rock formations, and the fact that the Baraboo Mountain range was undoubtedly much older and likely taller than the Rocky Mountains.
When not working, Barb loved to travel. An avid driver, for most of her life her travels were road trips across the U.S. and Canada — her most frequent and a favorite travel companions being her grandsons. She also loved to travel by train — including trips to both coasts (New York and California) and places in between. After retiring, she conquered her fear of flying and was able to travel abroad to Italy, France, and Puerto Rico as well as frequent trips to her beloved New York City and Marco Island.
Barb’s penchant for cooking is reflective in her cookbook collection that covers an entire wall in her home. Cooking meals for her family and friends was her expression of her love for them. She had parties to celebrate any and all occasions. She was particularly fond of the parties with her “old fogey” friends. She shared her love of cooking by teaching her art to all her generational offspring. We are forever grateful for our exceptional palates and an extra fat roll to walk off. Ivan and Barb bonded over this passion. As soulmates in this regard, she shared all her recipe secrets with him to be forever preserved.
As Barb was a firm believer in and living proof of the transformative power of education, her family asks that if you care to honor Barb, please make a donation to the Oconomowoc Scholarship Fund. Due to Covid restrictions, no service will be held at the present time. However, a celebration of her life will take place on her birthday, July 17, 2021, in Oconomowoc. Details will be available through an update on the Pagenkopf website and through the family.
