EAGLE
Beatrice DeLany
March 15, 1922 — July 16, 2020
Beatrice DeLany, longtime resident of Eagle, died July 16, 2020. She was 98.
Born March 15, 1922, to Andrew and Anna (Nielsen) Schroeder in Eagle, Wisconsin, she was the youngest of eight children. She attended grade school in Eagle, and graduated high school from St. Mary’s Academy in Milwaukee in 1940. After high school, she attended Whitewater State Teachers College (now University of Wisconsin- Whitewater) for a time, until the start of World War II. Because of the wartime shortage of male teachers, she was asked to interrupt her college education to teach in a one-room schoolhouse. She taught there until her marriage in 1945 to Michael DeLany of North Lake. Together, she and her husband had seven children in quick succession.
When Michael died in 1959, she found herself a 36-yearold widow with seven children between the ages 5 and 13, living in LaPorte, Indiana. She moved her young family back to Eagle to be closer to her parents and extended family. Upon her return to Eagle, she resumed her education, and graduated from Whitewater in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree. After graduation, she taught third grade at Mukwonago Elementary School, and continued her education by enrolling in summer school classes at Cardinal Stritch College (now University). Finding herself a “single mom” before that phrase entered common use, Bea was something of a trailblazer in providing for her family as the female head of household. She appreciated the impact of every college credit on her teacher’s salary and her ability to support her children. Leaving Mukwonago Elementary, she accepted a position with Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) where she taught for decades, and continued attending summer school sessions at Cardinal Stritch and eventually earned her master’s degree, with a specialty in remedial reading.
An accomplished and versatile seamstress in her spare time, she was known as a couture sewer, a crocheter, a knitter and a quilter. She sewed wedding dresses and baptismal gowns for her daughters, daughters-in-law, and granddaughters; she knitted or crocheted baby blankets for scores of grandchildren and friends. Bea was an avid Scrabble and card player, and her Scrabble marathons were legendary. Travel was a big part of her later life. She and her friend Betty would pack up their two families and head anywhere and everywhere on museum outings and domestic vacation destinations. When the “nests were empty,” the two of them were frequent travelers to Hawaii.
Well into her 90s, she was driving into Milwaukee every week to play cards with her older sister, and she was still flying across the country to visit her family.
When the time came that she was unable to stay in her home, she was well cared for by the staff at Marquardt Village in Watertown.
Two of her children predeceased her. She leaves behind five of her seven children, eight grandchildren, and many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.