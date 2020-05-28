IXONIA
Benjamin ‘Benny’ A. Pace
Feb. 26, 1928 — May 13, 2020
Benjamin “Benny” A. Pace, age 92, of Ixonia, passed away May 13, 2020, at his home. He was born February 26, 1928, in Clintonville, the son of Wallace and Alice Pace. Ben served honourably in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1947. He retired from American Motors after 30 years of service as an auto worker and faithful UAW member in the Milwaukee Body Plant. He was an avid fisherman and hunter in Wisconsin and Montana. He enjoyed purchasing and working on his collection of Nash, Ramblers and AMCs. He enjoyed farm auctions and local sales. He traveled frequently, enjoying time in Arizona and Florida.
Survivors include his sons, Lyle of Orlando, Fla., and Tim (Lynne) of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother Richard Reinke of Englewood, Fla.; stepchildren, Susan (Mac) Dorn, Lynn (Gary) Ingle and Larry Kraut; grandchildren Nicole (Brian) Treuber, Meghan Dorn, Erin Dorn, Nathan (Becca) Dorn, David Ingle and great-granddaughter Kayla Treuber; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Alice, and his brother Kenny Pace.
A celebration of Ben’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Friends may call from noon until time of service at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations to the American Legion Post 91 or VFW Post 2260 would be appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.