WAUKESHA
Benjamin D. McDougall
May 10, 1988 — May 13, 2020
Benjamin D. McDougall of Waukesha died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 32. He was born in Dekalb, Illinois, on May 10, 1988 the son of John and Mary Jo (nee Rechel) McDougall. He was a 2006 graduate of University School. After graduation he attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Benjamin was currently working at Area Rental in New Berlin.
He is survived by his parents, John and Mary Jo McDougall of Waukesha, and his sister Hannah (Kyle) Newton of Chicago, Illinois. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Ben loved sports, especially basketball. He and his partner won the NBA 2Ball Wisconsin State Championship in 2000. Ben played throughout high school and was known for his graceful three-point shot. He was a talented artist and appreciated good design, especially of the basketball shoes in his collection.
Ben connected with people. He was gregarious, kind, and always tried to offer a good word about others. His bond with the family dog, Penny, was always touching and an insight into his sensitive nature.
He was quick to laugh, intelligent and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace our sweet boy.
Due to the current health crisis, private services will be held.
Memorials are appreciated to Nova Counseling Services, 3240 Jackson St., Oshkosh, WI 54901.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.