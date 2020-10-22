OCONOMOWOC
Benjamin Nelson Larsen
Aug. 15, 1984 — Oct. 10, 2020
Dr. Benjamin Nelson Larsen was born in Waukesha on August 15, 1984, and left this world October 10, 2020.
Ben will be profoundly missed by his parents, Dr. Julie and Jay Larsen; grandparents, Betty and Jim Larsen; partner, Anna Katter; aunts, Deborah Nelson and Joni Nelson (Chuck Firth); cousins, Sam Garber, Ezra Garber, Henry Firth, Max Firth and Willy Firth; as well as many lifelong, dear friends. Ben was a 2003 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. He received his degree in biology from Lake Forest College in 2007. As an undergraduate, he researched migratory birds and his findings were widely published. He studied marine biology in San Salvador, Bahamas. Ben continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he worked as a researcher in the department of ophthalmology. Ben received his medical degree from Chicago Medical School in 2013. While in medical school, he did a research fellowship in the department of immunology. After medical school, he completed a surgical internship at St. Joseph’s Hospital and was a radiology resident at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Most recently, Ben opened a medical acupuncture practice at 4 Rivers Center for Well Being in Oconomowoc. Additionally, Ben worked as a Medicare home health wellness physician. He loved his work; he was compassionate and a true healer.
Ben had a deep faith and he saw God everywhere in the beauty of nature. Ever since he was a small boy he was fascinated by marine life. Whether at home on Lac La Belle or at the family’s Florida beach house, Ben was never happier than when he was on, in, or near the water. Swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving, sailing, boating, jet skiing, wake boarding — he loved it all. Ben spent many happy hours fishing the local lakes and in the ocean. Ben’s favorite days were spent outdoors. At day’s end, Ben could be found around a fire, grilling for friends and family.
Ben was a car, dirt bike and motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed travel and was interested in new places, people, languages and cuisines. He was a natural athlete and a skilled tennis player. A few years ago, he achieved his childhood dream and attended the French Open.
Ben will forever be missed by his devoted parents, beloved Anna, as well as dear family and friends. He will be remembered as an adventuresome, gentle, intelligent, brave, kind-hearted man.
A memorial for Ben will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in Ben’s memory can be made to a cause near and dear to Ben’s heart: Build a Park@517. Please go to the web site at buildaparkat517.com or mail a check to City of Oconomowoc 517 Park, 174 E Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” — John 3:16.
Cremation Society of Waukesha is serving the family.