PORT DEPOSIT, Md.
Bernhard ‘Barney’ Ziervogel
April 28, 1940 - Dec. 2, 2020
Bernhard “Barney” Ziervogel of Port Deposit, Md., passed away December 2, 2020, at the age of 80.
Barney was born April 28, 1940, in Oconomowoc, to the late Barney and Agnes (Heger) Ziervogel. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1958 and joined the U.S. Army in 1963. While stationed in Aberdeen, Md., he met Shirley Wright. They married December 1965.
Barney was employed as a carpenter with the Baltimore Carpenters Union. He worked for various local companies and spent 20-plus years with Kimball Construction Company in White Marsh, Md., until his retirement in 2002.
Barney displayed a lifelong commitment to God, family, country, and the Green Bay Packers (not necessarily in that order).
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children, Gary (Erica), Troy (Jennifer) and Sheri (Andrew); his grandchildren, Zachery (Hope), Logan, Gilen, Benjamin, Naomi, Courtney, Andrew, Jake and Grant; and his great-grandchild, Kara. He was brother to Ruth Schwartz, Joanne Krogmann, Suzy LaPin, Bill Ziervogel, and the late Janet Borleske and Lorraine Hazard.
A video of the private memorial service will be posted Dec. 20 after 2 p.m. at www.facebook.com/UnionUMCNottinghamPA. A private interment will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on Dec 21.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Barney’s church at www.unionumcfremont.com.