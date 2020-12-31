WAUKESHA
Bernice M. Klatt
March 26, 1927 - Dec. 23, 2020
Bernice M. Klatt, 93, of Waukesha, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Bernice M. Pickel was born on March 26, 1927, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Paul A. and Clara Pickel. Bernice was a member of Milwaukee Dog Training Club, Western Waukesha Dog Training Club, as well as the K-9 Dog Training Club. She trained multiple dogs in obedience for over 30 years. It was truly her passion, earning her many awards.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Linda Smith; four grandchildren, Carrie Oldenhoff, Duane (Valerie) Smith, Jennifer Smith and George (Jolene) Smith III; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Klatt, as well as sister, Hildegard Mauer.
No services will be held.
