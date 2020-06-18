WAUKESHA
Betty A. Boehm
Jan. 23, 1929 — June 16, 2020
Betty A. Boehm of Waukesha died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 91. She was born in Stratford, Wisconsin, on January 23, 1929, and was a graduate of Unity High School. On September 23, 1948 she married Francis Boehm; he preceded her in death on January 10, 1999.
She will be sadly missed by her loving children, La Von (the late Donald) Sprtel of Fox Point, Stephen Boehm of New Berlin, Dale Boehm of Waukesha and Gina (Mark) Krause of Eagle; her grandchildren, Nicole (Brian) Dreesen of Whitefish Bay, Michael Sprtel of Denver, Colo., Amy Lustig of Sussex and Daniel (Sarah) Boehm of Delafield; great-grandchildren, Kylie Dressen, Jensen Lustig and Riley and Aubrey Boehm. She is further survived by her sisters, Alvina (the late William) Giese and Evelyn (Bud) Waldinger, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Francis, she was preceded in death by her mother Anna Potz, sister Anita Bauman, and brother Albert Mielke.
Visitation will take place on Monday, June 22, at Bridge Church, 1314 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Pastor Todd Pope will preside. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.