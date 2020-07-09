WAUKESHA
Betty Ann Kolba (nee Cartwright)
April 4, 1944 — July 7, 2020
Betty Ann Kolba (nee Cartwright) passed away on July 7, 2020. A lifelong resident of Waukesha, she was born April 4, 1944, to Gordon and Antoinette (nee Metz) Cartwright, graduated Catholic Memorial High School and attended Marygrove College in Detroit as a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta scholastic sorority. In 1964, she married her soul mate, Patrick. She retired from Waukesha Memorial Hospital in 2005.
She volunteered for many years as a 4-H leader and made cards and crafts for Interfaith, Hope Center, the VA, and overseas troops through Operation Write Home. She loved animals, farming, fishing, stamping, crafts and birds, especially orioles and her guineas. As an active member of St. John Neumann Church for 30 years she served on many committees. She also loved to travel, having visited Italy, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 38 years, Patrick; her parents; and her brother Gordon Jr.
She is survived by her sons Patrick Jr. and Kyle (Linda) Kolba of Waukesha; sister Annette (Mike) Cochrane of Blair, Neb.; sister- in-law Marion Becker of Wadsworth, Ohio; brotherin- law Robert (Marie) Kolba of Mauston; and nieces, nephews, stepchildren and step-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Services continue at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, on Monday, July 13, with a time to gather from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass (facemasks are required at church). Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to Heart of the Nation (Heartofthenation. org) and/or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Stjude.org).
Please note, CDC Social Distancing guidelines will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. On Sunday night, please remain outside until you are invited to enter. Please wear a mask or face covering for everyone’s protection. Thank you.
