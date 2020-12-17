DOUSMAN
Betty J. Sorensen
Dec. 15, 1926 - Dec. 14, 2020
Betty J. Sorensen of Dousman, age 93, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 15, 1926, to Ernest and Bessie Danielson in Marinette.
Betty is survived by her children, Craig (Jan) Ewald, Brian (Betty) Ewald, Dan (Patti) Ewald and Tom (Julie) Ewald; her grandchildren, Eric (Rebecca) Ewald, Jay (Carrie) Ewald, Kevin Ewald, Cortney (Kevin) Ihde, Brett (Jenna) Ewald, Kristine (Eric) Groot, Carolyn Ewald, Lauren Ewald, Mason Ewald, Madeline Ewald and Ryan (Vicki) Haslbeck; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug.
Betty was a long-time active member of the Hartland Women’s Club. She loved her sheepshead card club and friends and traveling throughout the United States and the world. Betty supported many worth while causes that helped people in need. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and sharing the goodies with her family and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, at Northpoint Community Church, 400 W. Capitol Drive in Hartland. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.