Betty J. Wittnebel
Sept. 8, 1930 — Oct. 20, 2020
Betty was born on September 8, 1930, in Oak Grove, the daughter of Clarence and Frieda (nee Rose) Haase.
She graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1948. On May 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to Elmer Wittnebel in Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. Elmer preceded her in death on January 31, 2015. She was a faithful member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. She worked at LaBelle Industries for many years and enjoyed the different challenging jobs while there. Relaxing time was working on the lawn and doing counted cross stich, making many pictures for the girls she worked with.
Betty is survived by her son Mark, daughter-in-law Kimberly and grandson Pierce. She is further survived by many friends and wonderful neighbors.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband, Elmer, at LaBelle Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.