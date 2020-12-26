WAUKESHA
Betty Jane Biwer
Sept. 25, 1929 — Dec. 21, 2020
Betty Jane Biwer (nee Larson) joined her beloved husband, Marvin, of 67 years on December 21, 2020, at the age of 91.
She was the loving mother of Susan (Craig) Tallar, Daniel (Susan), Terry (Richard) Becker, Jeffrey (Sally Wellner), John (Nancy Pawlik), Alice, Andrew (Linda Pomeroy) and Patrick (Deanna). She is further survived by 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, brother Dale (Mary) Rybacki, brother-in-law Melvin Biwer, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by son Edward Gerard Biwer, infant son Allen James, sister-in-law Audrey Biwer, parents Jasper “Jack” Larson and Julia (nee Slonina) Larson Rybacki.
Betty was a retiree of Quarles & Brady law firm, loved her turtles and many guinea pigs. She was an avid knitter, book reader, and was a member of the Great Book Society and collector, member of the International Blue Willow Collectors Society for many years.
Visitation at Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home, Oklahoma Ave. Chapel, 1515 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, on Tuesday, December 29, 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to PBS.