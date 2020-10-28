Betty Jane Schroedl
June 22, 1930 — Oct. 21, 2020
Betty Jane Schroedl, 90, died October 21, 2020, of complications due to COVID-19. Betty was born June 22, 1930, in Waukesha, the daughter of Stephan and Wilhemina (Minnie Schneider) DeWar.
She grew up in Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1948. While in high school a handsome young man by the name of Gilbert (Gib) pushed her into a snow bank and kissed her. The rest, as is said, is history, and they were married on June 22, 1949.
Betty worked for an insurance company until the birth of their first child, at which point she became a homemaker. During those years she produced delightful bounty from the garden, made noodles from scratch, baked scrumptious cookies, and enjoyed card clubs and bowling. She was a member of the Waukesha Women’s Bowling Association for over 35 years. When her children started high school she returned to work at Golden Guernsey Dairy in the office.
Gib worked as an electrician and eventually they started their own business, Current Electric. Upon retirement in 1991, they moved to Friendship where they had built their retirement home and lived there until moving to Nekoosa Retirement Community in December of 2018.
Some favorite trips were to Disney World, the casinos and to Canada to catch the “big ones.” One time while fishing she exuberantly reeled in a large fish which landed in Gib’s face and almost knocked him out of the boat.
Betty enjoyed family get togethers, playing cards, especially sheepshead at family reunions, word search books, Wheel of Fortune and the Game Show Network. She was a talented seamstress and in later years made crafts in collaboration with her husband and displayed at craft shows throughout the area and in Waukesha.
She was a Green Bay Packers fan and a Mickey Mouse fanatic. Being a grandmother was a role she enjoyed and treated the grandchildren to ice cream and candy when they came to visit.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda Janiak, and her husband Matt; son Scott; grandchildren Cari (Rob) Giesen, Jeremy (Jennifer) Janiak, Amanda (Zach) Barrett, Patrick (Bettina) Schroedl, Jennifer Blake and Christine Schroedl; 12 great grandchildren; sister-inlaw Evelyn (Paul) Vrakas; brother-in-law Cleve Crossman; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends, including special friend Dan Redlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Inez Zillmer and Evelyn McNett, Eugene DeWar and Donald Dewar; grandson Jason Schroedl; and her husband, Gib, on July 28, 2020.
Per Betty’s wishes, there will be no service.
Betty loved all birds, but especially cardinals, and recently learned that “When a cardinal is near an angel appears.” Rest in peace, Mom. You are reunited with Dad. We will all be watching for our very special cardinals to appear.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, 715-886-3161, is serving the family.