Betty Lou Rupple
Oct. 23, 1932 - Nov. 27, 2020
Betty Lou Rupple passed away on November 27, 2020, at the age of 88 years. She was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on October 23, 1932, the daughter of Arthur and Lucille Gennrich.
She attended Lincoln High School and graduated with fine art and teaching degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After a solo trip to Europe, she began teaching in Waukesha where she met and married the love of her life, Keith Rupple, in 1957. She taught elementary art in Waukesha as a full-time or substitute teacher for more than 30 years. She was president of the Waukesha Jaycettes and was an assistant Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was also a longtime member of the PEO Sisterhood, serving in many offices including president. Betty and Keith traveled frequently, including many educational trips with Road Scholars. She was a lifelong golfer and played in leagues at Naga-Waukee and Moor Downs Golf Courses. She was also an accomplished watercolor painter, bridge player and avid reader.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Keith, and will be deeply missed by her children Keith “Kip” Rupple (Roni Kramer), Beth (Jim) Daleo, Paul Rupple and Jody (Chris) Lowe; her grandchildren Machia Rupple, Gavin (Ashley) Rupple, Gina Daleo, Matt Rupple, Ben Lowe, Rachel Lowe and Luke Lowe; great-grandchildren Della Rupple and Audriana Van Petersohn; her sister Lauren (John) Radcliff; brother-in-law Jack Manson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lucille, and two sisters, Gail Manson and Joan (Tom) Pekarske. She was fortunate to have many lifelong friends who were a source of great joy and loving caretakers who made her final years fun and comfortable.
The family will have a private internment service and will hold a celebration of her life and her art in the future.
Memorials in her memory can be made to the Waukesha Public Library or the Waukesha Community Foundation.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.