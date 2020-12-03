OSHKOSH
Betty (nee Koppein) J. Key
Betty (nee Koppein) J. Key, 97, died peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh.
She was born in East Troy on January 7, 1923, to Arthur and Florence (nee Kuntz) Koppein, was united in marriage in 1944 to George Key and has one son, Jeffrey (Barbara), and three grandchildren, Matthew, Brian and Emma.
Betty lived and worked all of her life in the East Troy area, first as a clerk at the local grocery store, then as a waitress at the Beulah Beach Resort Supper Club, before retiring from the Leona Doubek Elementary School in East Troy after 17 years as the elementary school secretary in 1993. Through the years, she was active in many church programs and activities, and along with her husband became a charter member of Our Savior’s Wesleyan Church in Mukwonago which became Hillside Community Church. Betty enjoyed gardening, baking, crafting, Bible reading, and listening to Christian music.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her mother (Florence), father (Arthur), her brother (Donald), sister-in-law (Betty Koppein), sister (Vivian Lounsbury), brother-in-law (Ken Lounsbury), and brother-in-law Jack Kilpin. She is further survived by her sister, Nancy Kilpin of Burlington, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
There will be a private graveside service at Oak Ridge Cemetery in East Troy for the immediate family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date at Hillside Community Church, Mukwonago. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hillside Community Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh for the loving care they provided for Betty.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, 930 Main St. (Hwy. ES), Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.