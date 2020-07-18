CUDAHY
Betty P. Smolen
March 24, 1927 — July 11, 2020
Betty P. Smolen (nee Hesselman) was called home to Heaven on July 11, 2020, reuniting with her husband, Cornelius, at the age of 93. She was the loving mother of Lee (Gloria) Smolen, Scott (Lori) Smolen, Alan (Lynn) Smolen and the late Mark Smolen (former daughter-in-law Jo Ann Scheidt); dear grandmother of Todd (Mary) Smolen, Katie (Dan) Meister and Heather (Aaron) Koch; proud great-grandmother of Jamie, Elizabeth, Olivia, Isabel, Reed, Brooks and Kase; and dear sister of James (the late Margie) Hesselman and the late Jean (the late Stanley) Zydzick. She is also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Special thank you to the staff at Village at Manor Park and VITAS Ruth Hospice House for all the compassionate care Betty received.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, at Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek, from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Private family funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., followed by enurnment.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659.