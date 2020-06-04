Betty Williams
Betty Williams entered into eternal life to join her twin Bonnie on May 29, 2020, at 78 years of age. Betty tried to live her life to the fullest. She was a bus driver for Mukwonago schools for over 25 years and did some housekeeping for stores after moving out of that area. She made friends wherever she went and was loved by her entire family. She will be well missed.
She is survived by siblings, Thomas Williams, Catherine (Thomas) McDonald, Robert Frey and John (Kristi) Frey; nephews, Robert Williams, Benjamin (Holly Moreno) Willliams, Brian (Jennifer Kassaulke) Williams and John (Jodi Reilly) Frey Jr.; nieces, Kristi (Eric) Gulla, Wendy Stockburger and Cassandra (Joe) Wagner; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lorraine Williams; stepmother JoAnne Willliams-Lutze; and siblings, Bonnie Harbold, Susan and Larry Douglas, Mary Fletcher, Richard Stockburger III and Robert Combs.
Visitation for Betty will be held on Saturday, June 6, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will immediately follow the service at Salem Cemetery in Wales.
