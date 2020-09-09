SUSSEX
BettyAnn Kauffman
BettyAnn Kauffman passed away on September 6, 2020, at the age of 87.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard, and her daughter, JoAnn. She is survived by her children, Karen (Doug), Lloyd, Gail (Michael) Tews, and Brian (Jackie); grandchildren, Jason, Nick, Ashley, Jessica, and Brittany; and great-grandchildren, Gauge and Frankie; as well as her loving grand-dogs.
Private services held.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com.