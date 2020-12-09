WAUKESHA
Bettye V. Zickau
July 6, 1932 - Dec. 6, 2020
Bettye V. Zickau of Waukesha died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lake Country Health and Rehab at the age of 88. She was born in Grand Junction, Tenn., on July 6, 1932, the daughter of Robert E. and Vera (nee Cook) Morgan. On July 3, 1952, she married William Zickau. She had worked for 14 years at Waukesha County Technical College, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed crafts and she and Bill would travel to sell their crafts. She loved to travel, gardening and spending time with her family, especially baking with her children and grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 68 years, William “Bill” Zickau, along with their children David Zickau and Amy Zickau; grandchildren Jennifer (Justin) Neu, Steven Zickau and Colleen Zickau; and great-grandchildren Faith, Alonzo and Jackson Zickau. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Beverly Howe; sister Robbie Nutt; and sisters-in-law Pat Sievert and Dorothy Engel.
She was preceded in death by her son William Zickau Jr.; sisters Cordie Dawkins and Hermie Dowty; and brothers Herman and Leon Morgan.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.