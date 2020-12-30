HARTLAND
Beverly C. (Werner) Nottling
Jan. 29, 1927 - Dec. 28, 2020
Beverly C. (Werner) Nottling, age 93, died on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Heritage Lake Country, Hartland. Beverly was born to William CF and Caroline (Ultsch) Werner on January 29, 1927, in Racine. She married the love of her life, Harold B. Nottling, on September 14, 1946, in Milwaukee. Harold preceded Bev in death passing on June 27, 2014.
Bev enjoyed her cross-stitching, making blankets for all the family. She was kind in her opinions, but you definitely knew what she was thinking. Above all other hobbies, talents, activities, she loved her family. She enjoyed any time she could get with them.
Bev is survived by her sons Duane W. (Linda) of Ohio, Randall L. (Christine) of Florida and Richard C. (Margaret) of North Prairie; her seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents and her brothers, William and Leroy.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Regency Muskego, The Heritage Lake Country and Brighton Hospice for all the wonderful care and love they showed Bev for these past many years.
Funeral services for Bev will be held on Thursday, December 31, at 1 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59), with the Rev. David Nottling officiating. Visitation for Bev will be held from noon until the time of the services. Burial will follow at Labelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Memorial contributions in Bev’s name may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 110 Edgelawn Drive, Fox Lake, WI 53933, www.stjohnsfoxlake.org.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Nottling family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.