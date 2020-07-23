Beverly J. Olson
May 13, 1932 — July 21, 2020
Beverly J. Olson, age 88, passed away on July 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 13, 1932, to Henry and Dorthy Lathrop in Milwaukee.
She is survived by her children, Tina, Brian, Debby (Ken), Denise (Blake) and Diana (Jim); 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one greatgreat grandchildren, with three more expecting.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Keith “Ole” Olson, and her two children Keith Jr. and Dotty. Beverly lived most of her married life on Okauchee Lake. She enjoyed gambling, bowling, traveling and being a great mom.
The family wants to extend their gratitude to AngelsGrace Hospice for their wonderful care.
A visitation will take place at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service to follow.
Pastor Wes Werner is presiding. She will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in a private ceremony. Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.