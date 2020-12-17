Billie Edward Knoten
Aug. 2, 1929 - Dec. 14, 2020
Billie Edward Knoten, age 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 14, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1929, to Simon and Estella in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Billie is survived by his children: Sandy Pape, Steven (Janet) Knoten, Barbara (Eric) Knoten-Smith, William (Holli) Knoten; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters Frances and Betty; along with many other family and friends.
Billie was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; daughter Denise; brother Bobby; and son-in-law Jeff Pape.
Billie served in the U.S. Navy for ten years and was honorably discharged. After the military, he worked for Sara Lee, which brought him to Wisconsin. He acquired a degree in Accounting, where he worked as a certified public accountant for over 50 years. Along with being a CPA, he owned and operated The House of Pizza and Hartbrook Lanes Pizza restaurants for over 30 years. In his later years, he took a lot of interest in being a member of The American Legion, VFW, and the Lions Club in Oconomowoc. Billie had a strong religious faith and was an usher at St. Jerome’s Catholic Parish.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Billie’s name can be made to St. Jerome’s Catholic Parish.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.