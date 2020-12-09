WONEWOC
Bonnie Lou McDermott
Nov. 18, 1946 - Dec. 4, 2020
Bonnie Lou McDermott, age 74, of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 18, 1946, in Waukesha, the daughter of Samuel and Hazel (Dingledine) Gygax.
In 1968, she was married to Gary McDermott and lived in London, England, for a year where Gary was stationed in the Air Force. Gary and Bonnie moved back to Waukesha and after five years went their separate ways. Bonnie later met and married Gerald Hyland in 1976. Gerald preceded her in death in 1990. On May 26, 1990, she remarried Gary McDermott. Together they made their home in Woodland Township, rural Wonewoc.
Bonnie was an elementary school teacher in the Waukesha School District for 20-plus years before moving out of that area. She was a lifelong supporter of the arts, especially music programs that her children and grandchildren were involved in. She loved to travel, and enjoyed many trips including Japan. She loved to walk in the woods at their home, and made every stray cat a new member of the family. Bonnie enjoyed polka music and dancing, and made wonderful memories baking with her grandchildren. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Reedsburg, and formerly at First Baptist Church, Waukesha.
Bonnie was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Larry and Carl Gygax.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; daughters, Samantha (Heath) Machovec of La Valle and Chastity (Jeff) Machovec of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Owen, Aspen and Jackson Machovec; brother, Howard (Chris) Gygax of Muskego; sister, Phyllis Petri of New Berlin; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family. For more information, call 608- 524-2339 or visit online at www.farberfuneralhome.com.