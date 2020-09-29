WAUKESHA
Brian Michael Hau
Sept. 7, 1965 — Sept. 19, 2020
Brian Michael Hau was born to eternal life and found peace in God’s everlasting kingdom on September 19, 2020, at age 55.
Brian is survived by his wife, Kerri Kristin Hau (nee Maske); son Colin; daughter Courtney; stepdaughter Brooke; grandchild Addison; stepson Mitchell; former spouse, Sharon Hau; loving parents, Jane and Ken Bermann; sisters Katie (Joseph) Blair, Sara (Jack) Shreve and Wendy (Gary) Mercil; brother Scott (Lynn) Britton; mother and father-in-law, Mary Ann and Gary Maske; and aunt Linda Pendzik. Also survived by brothers & sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of dear longtime friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Memorial contributions to the Hau family would be greatly appreciated.
Cremation Society of Waukesha is serving the family.