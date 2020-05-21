HARTLAND
Brian P. Johnson
Dec. 2, 1984 — May 9, 2020
Brian Phillip Johnson, age 35 of Hartland passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2020. Brian was born in Milwaukee on December 2, 1984, to Daniel and Diane (nee Ketelsen) Johnson.
Brian loved the outdoors. He loved to go hiking and kayaking. He also enjoyed reading. He was very fond of educational pieces, particularly any topic that had to do with outer space. He was a huge animal lover and had a passion for dogs.
Brian is survived by his parents, Daniel and Diane; his brothers, Nathan and Kurt (Hannah); nieces and nephews Gwenna, Sage, and Piper; grandmother, Jeanette Ketelsen; uncles Mark (Sherri) Ketelsen and Tom Johnson; as well as many other family and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandfather Otto Ketelsen; grandfather Robert Johnson; grandmother Regina Johnson; and his dog Bear.
The family is planning on having a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Memorials in Brian’s name can be made out to the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
